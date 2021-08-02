Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV

You can check out the full highlights from the MXGP of Flanders above. In the MX2 class, Jago Geerts picked up his second overall win of the season on his home turf in Belgium. The Monster Energy Yamaha rider claimed first in moto one and claimed second in moto two behind first-time race winner Kay De Wolf. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s De Wolf’s 3-1 gave him second overall, and championship leader Maxime Renaux’s 2-3 earned him the final spot on the overall podium, as he extended his points lead in the class as Red Bull KTM’s Mattia Guadagnini suffered a first-turn crash and finished 14-10 for 12th overall.

In the MXGP class, Jeffrey Herlings returned to the championship after missing one round due to a fractured shoulder. Herlings picked up where he left off, winning the first moto. As if the sandy track was not enough, the paddock also battled with rain throughout the day. Romain Febvre finished second and Antonio Cairoli finished third. In the second moto, Febvre was leading but crashed, coughing the lead up to Pauls Jonass. Eventually, Febvre would reclaim the race lead, where he would claim the race win and the overall. Herlings had a crash of his own on the first lap as he had to fight through the field. He managed to finish fifth, which gave him second overall ahead of Jonass’ 4-2. Championship leader Tim Gajser ran into issues of his own with multiple crashes, and although he was lucky to escape uninjured on the weekend, his points lead was reduced with 7-4 moto finishes. Febvre’s strong weekend jumped him to second in the standings and Gajser’s struggles allowed the #3 to close the gap to only five points after six rounds.

Results from the MXGP of Flanders: