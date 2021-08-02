Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Live Now
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP of Flanders Highlights

August 2, 2021 10:00am | by:

Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV

You can check out the full highlights from the MXGP of Flanders above. In the MX2 class, Jago Geerts picked up his second overall win of the season on his home turf in Belgium. The Monster Energy Yamaha rider claimed first in moto one and claimed second in moto two behind first-time race winner Kay De Wolf. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s De Wolf’s 3-1 gave him second overall, and championship leader Maxime Renaux’s 2-3 earned him the final spot on the overall podium, as he extended his points lead in the class as Red Bull KTM’s Mattia Guadagnini suffered a first-turn crash and finished 14-10 for 12th overall.

In the MXGP class, Jeffrey Herlings returned to the championship after missing one round due to a fractured shoulder. Herlings picked up where he left off, winning the first moto. As if the sandy track was not enough, the paddock also battled with rain throughout the day. Romain Febvre finished second and Antonio Cairoli finished third. In the second moto, Febvre was leading but crashed, coughing the lead up to Pauls Jonass. Eventually, Febvre would reclaim the race lead, where he would claim the race win and the overall. Herlings had a crash of his own on the first lap as he had to fight through the field. He managed to finish fifth, which gave him second overall ahead of Jonass’ 4-2. Championship leader Tim Gajser ran into issues of his own with multiple crashes, and although he was lucky to escape uninjured on the weekend, his points lead was reduced with 7-4 moto finishes. Febvre’s strong weekend jumped him to second in the standings and Gajser’s struggles allowed the #3 to close the gap to only five points after six rounds.

Results from the MXGP of Flanders:

MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) - MX2

August 1, 2021
Lommel
Lommel Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 2 Yamaha
2Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 Husqvarna
3Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 3 Yamaha
4Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France5 - 4 Yamaha
5Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia8 - 5 Husqvarna
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) - MXGP

August 1, 2021
Lommel
Lommel Belgium
Rider Motos Bike
1Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 1 Kawasaki
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 5 KTM
3Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia4 - 2 GasGas
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain6 - 3 KTM
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 7 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France221
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy195
3Ruben Fernandez Spain194
4Jago Geerts Belgium193
5Mathys Boisrame France176
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia226
2Romain Febvre France221
3Antonio Cairoli Italy217
4Jorge Prado Spain212
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands184
Full Standings

Main Image Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now