RacerTV Set to Provide Exclusive Coverage of 40th Annual Loretta Lynn’s

HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—The stage is set and thousands of riders from across the country have converged on the hallowed grounds of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. On-track excitement kicks off on Tuesday, August 3, with a total of 108 motos across 36 different classes of competition on deck over the course of an action-packed five days. Exclusive coverage of every one of those classes will be showcased live, in their entirety, on RacerTV.

As the exclusive broadcast home of Loretta Lynn’s, RacerTV is the ultimate source to watch the drama unfold during each class’ journey to crown an AMA National Champion. The veteran broadcast team is anchored by Jason Weigandt, the instantly recognizable voice of American motocross, and Kevin Kelly, of DMXS Radio.