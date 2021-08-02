Results Archive
On Track School Raffling Off Signed Ken Roczen Jersey

August 2, 2021 9:30am | by:
On Track School is holding a raffle for a Ken Roczen Limited Edition 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross jersey with four of the Fox crossbones which signifies four race wins during the season. Proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets will be donated to On Track Learning Solutions, Inc., a 501-C(3) non-profit organization, for the purpose of granting an award in the form of a scholarship to be used towards On Track School tuition. 

We would like to thank Ken Roczen for this generous donation and are honored to have his support in our scholarship fundraising efforts for a student in need.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, August 2, at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch throughout the week. Online raffle tickets will be available for purchase at OnTrackSchool.com. One random winner to be selected on October 1, 2021.

For more information, visit OnTrackSchool.com.

