Follow along with all the action from the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch with the live timing and scoring page on MXSports.com. You can follow along with practice on Monday (August 2), as well as the racing throughout each day Tuesday (August 3) through Saturday (August 7).

To view the results from all classes from the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit resultsmx.com/lorettas.

Starting on Tuesday (August 3), the race motos will start at 8:30 a.m. ET and the RacerTV broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on RacerTV.com.

View the race order to view the full event schedule day by day.

View the official rider roster/alternate lists.

View the full live stream information.