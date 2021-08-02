Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Live Now
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Full Schedule

KTM Introduces 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

August 2, 2021 2:35pm | by:
KTM Introduces 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—KTM North America, Inc. is excited to introduce the 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition in conjunction with the 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Allowing junior riders to experience the full thrill of race-spec performance straight out of the crate, the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition comes equipped with a long list of premium components that emphasize its proximity to the championship-winning machines of KTM’s factory racing heroes.

The KTM 50 SX Factory Edition gives the perfect first taste of the performance, capabilities and possibilities that run through the entire KTM SX range. In its 2022 trim, the bike is based on the successful platform that was first introduced just a year ago. This is a bike formed by racers, manufactured by racers and ready for the future racing stars of tomorrow.

  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition KTM
  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition KTM
  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition KTM

This purebred race machine offers the same competitive advantage as found in the full-sized Factory Edition bikes and is enhanced with a potent range of premium componentry. Advanced WP suspension, high-end brakes, FMF exhaust, CNC-machined aluminum components, minimal design to shave weight and Dunlop Geomax MX53 tires are just some of the ways in which the 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition sets the bar in the class.

For KTM, Factory Edition means that the equipment applied to the KTM 50 SX is derived from the lessons learned and the testing done at the peak levels of racing across the globe. Other additions that let you know the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition is as close as possible to its full-sized factory ‘cousins’ are the blue gripper race seat and a set of race-inspired graphics and colors. There’s no question that this machine is fully READY TO RACE. 

  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition in action. KTM
  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition in action. KTM
  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition in action. KTM
  • 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition in action. KTM

KTM 50 SX Factory Edition – Highlights

  • Special FACTORY EDITION graphics
  • FMF pipe
  • FMF silencer
  • Blue gripper seat
  • Smaller rear sprocket
  • CNC clutch cover
  • CNC ignition cover
  • Reworked jetting
  • Special clutch configuration
  • Gray grips
  • Chain guide with orange inserts
  • Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires 

There isn’t a more fitting venue to introduce this exclusive machine than during the 2021 Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. As the largest amateur motocross race in the U.S., this event is the perfect backdrop to showcase the focus and intentions of the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition.

The 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition will arrive on KTM dealer floors from August 2021 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now