-Along with Vialle and Geerts, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux is perhaps the biggest hitter of the category. The Frenchman has won just one moto this season but has appeared on the podium four times and now has a 26-point lead over Guadagnini who crashed and only managed 12th in his Lommel GP debut. If there is one rider looking more prepared for championship spoils, then it’s the #959 and it’s realistic to foresee his progression into MXGP sooner rather than later.

-There was plenty of talk about the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Lommel with the date for the 74th edition of the event less than two months away. There had initially been talk of a switch to Matterley Basin for the third visit since 2006 with the UK removing pandemic restrictions on public events, but Mantova has been given the green light. Another subject was the possible implementation of FIM Motocross World Championship points and treating the motos at Mantova like ‘another grand prix’. The impracticality of the scheme was thankfully renounced by Infront Moto Racing, whose CEO, David Luongo said to us: “The idea was on the table because we have to defend events, and this one is the most important of the season. If we saw that it was necessary then we would have done this, but from what we see and understand we have the guarantee that all the top guys will be there. For us it’s good to keep the same format as always.” Defending champions Team Netherlands have already committed to Mantova, as have Team Italy (both nations fancying their chances in both the terrain and home ground respectively) and Team France Manager Pascal Finot was in Lommel to gauge interest for most successful country in the last decade. According to Finot, there is eagerness from current AMA Pro National 450 Class pace-setter Dylan Ferrandis to travel back to Europe although previous winners like Febvre were cool on the idea due to the Nations scheduling between Grands Prix in Sardinia and Germany.

-Round two of the FIM’s Women’s World Championship represented the first visit by WMX to Lommel since the series was inaugurated in 2008. WMX had previously dipped into the sand with Grands Prix in Lierop and Valkenswaard in Holland. Mistakes kept championship leader Courtney Duncan away from the podium and allowed Shana Van Der List to win on her KTM for the first time. The Dutchwoman’s 2-1 gave her control of the red plate. Five-times world champ Kiara Fontanesi took her GasGas to the podium in second place ahead of another podium ‘debutant’ in the form of Lynn Valk. “I’m happy to see different girls on the podium, it means the generation is changing and championship is interesting,” said the Italian. WMX seems to be increasing in popularity with healthy entry numbers and a six-round calendar for the first time since 2018. “Also, it’s good to see that we complete [fill] the gate; some of the girls even have to go home after qualifying,” she added. “It’s positive for the championship. The battle is bigger than the other years.”

-The MXGP schedule was looking more fragile at Lommel with international travel not getting any easier in the European block, and the sad cancellation of the Grand Prix of Finland for the second year running came as a result of MXGP being unable to circumnavigate quarantine policies. Speculation still exists over Argentina and the Indonesian double bill in November/December which leaves races like Spain, Portugal, and Italy at the end of the slate open to potentially doubling-up to extend the breadth of the final championship standings. Latvia next.