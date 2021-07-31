Amateur Scouting Combine Debuts at Ironman and Fox Raceway Pro Nationals

A total of 50 elite A & B class riders, 25 per region, will be invited by the amateur race team manager from each manufacturer, where an all-day combine of classroom-style racing education will help provide a framework for the expectations and demands of the sport’s professional level. The elements of the combine are wide-ranging and will emphasize some of the most important aspects of the sport – competition, media, fitness and nutrition. Key figures from these areas, from National and World Championship-winning coaches to Pro Motocross broadcast host Jason Weigandt, will lead the various classroom sessions.

“As the demands on our athletes continue to grow in concert with the ongoing expansion of the sport, it has become increasingly important to bridge the gap between the amateur and professional levels,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Pro Racing Event Director. “The scouting combine is a proven concept in major team sports and given the level of investment each of our competing manufacturers have in amateur motocross, it is vitally important that we do our part as the competitive organizers to develop a structure that serves to benefit our sport and, more importantly, our athletes. This is arguably the most critical transition in the career of any competitor and we are committed to do our part to give them the support they need.”

In addition to the educational component of the combine, riders will also take to the track at each respective National. A pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos will be contested on the same layout as the pros at both Ironman Raceway and Fox Raceway, providing an opportunity to gauge the potential of this collection of riders who aspire to embark on a successful career at the professional level. These racers will also be recognized with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies at each event, along with two half-hour highlight shows on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The invited participants for the inaugural MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine will be announced in the coming weeks.