And then, at the dawn of the new millennium, a new motocross superstar emerged before he ever left Loretta Lynn’s. Maryland’s Travis Pastrana, a multi-time, multi-talented champion, became an action-sports icon the moment he back-flipped his Suzuki into San Francisco Bay during the first X Games freestyle motocross competition. One month later he was back at the Ranch on the starting gate for the 125 Schoolboy class.

Unfortunately, as all of this was happening, the people at the core of that first race were moving on. Paul Shlegel retired from the motocross business, as did Dave Jordan of Kawasaki Team Green. Mooney Lynn passed away right here in Hurricane Mills in August of 1996. And two years later, on the first day of the 1998 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, Big Dave Coombs passed away. Through it all, the race has continued, just as they would have wanted it to, and with the same standards and foundations they always envisioned.

Now it’s 2021. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is arguably the best-known (and least-used) amateur motocross track in the world. There were a record number of qualifying attempts this year—nearly 26,000. The motos are livestreamed on RacerTV.com. Some of the young riders entered have massive social media followings, as do a few of the older ones. Amateur motocross racing is thriving, and The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s is the engine at the center of it all, the most prestigious race, as well as the world’s greatest motocross vacation.

And to think it all started in 1981 with some scribbled ideas on the pages of a notebook as a yellow Dodge van rolled along across the country.

Postponements, Cancellations, and Schedule changes (DC)

As we are all unfortunately aware, COVID-19 remains a thing in many, many ways. While it seems like everything is almost back to normal here at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, the news from other parts of the country and the world is worrisome. The Olympics in Japan are being held in giant empty stadiums and venues, and the occasional Major League Baseball games are canceled due to a number of players on one team or another testing positive.

In the two-wheeled world, the FIM announced that the Swedish MXGP would be canceled, as that country is reimplementing restrictions and social distancing. In its place, Turkey will now host two rounds instead. And then this announcement came concerning Sweden's next-door neighbor, Finland:

Due to the sudden increase of COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the Finnish government on the events industry and travelling, this year’s Finnish Grand Prix cannot be run and therefore is forced to be cancelled. The event will be replaced, on a future date to be announced soon. An updated calendar will follow in the upcoming weeks to continue this exciting season of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

And then this from the FIM on EnduroGP:

The FIM, together with the German Motorcycle Federation (DMSB) and local organiser, regret to announce that the EnduroGP of Germany, round five of the 2021 Borilli FIM EnduroGP World Championship scheduled to take place in Zschopau, Saxony on October 8/9/10, has been cancelled. Despite the best efforts of the FIM, DMSB, and the organising club MSC MZ Zschopau, the strict Covid measures put in place by the area’s district administrator and the chief of health department means that it is simply not possible to organise the event.

The hits just kept on coming, next from South America. Due to the sudden increase of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Chilean government, this year’s Atacama Bajas, part of the FIM Bajas World Cup, cannot be run now either.

Finally, watch this space:

Vaccinated Visitors from European Union and the United States to Avoid Quarantine in England

—Politico.com

Please get vaccinated. We're all going to have to in order to get past this once and for all.

Looking for Next (Jason Weigandt)

So off we go to Loretta Lynn’s, which just happens to be timed perfectly to give the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship a break, which is great because we wouldn’t be able to get those races on NBCSN if they were happening. Every NBC-owned channel is running wall-to-wall Olympics coverage for two weeks, which is why even NASCAR has taken a rare two-weekend break in its schedule. It’s also why the Washougal National went for four straight hours on MAVTV and won’t air on NBCSN until August 8, when the Olympics are over. There’s good news on the TV front, however. The Spring Creek National from Millville aired on NBC (the big network) and drew about 924,000 viewers, which makes it the most-viewed Pro Motocross broadcast ever on any network. That is awesome for the sport! A nice lead-in from the Golf Open right before it led to 1.37 million viewers for the first quarter of the hour. With TV, the lead-in is often more important than anything else. Also, although the Southwick National actually aired on NBCSN the day after the race (Sunday), it was sandwiched around NASCAR racing and actually drew the largest NBCSN rating of the year, and overall the NBCSN ratings for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross are up 18 percent compared to last year. Hey, last year was weird, but we’ll take any gains we can get.

Okay, back to Loretta’s. Throughout our various countdowns and bench-racing stories from this race, the tales often graduate to minicycle heroes, but in recent times the real talent emerges when riders first get on big bikes. That’s usually the B class. To me, this really started with Trey Canard’s emergence back in 2008, and it has continued with riders like Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger, and Shane McElrath changing the course of their careers with big-time B class performances. Today’s example is Levi Kitchen, who swept the 250 and 450 B Limited classes last year. It’s interesting to me, by the way, that Kitchen is a taller rider, similar to Wilson and Plessinger. Perhaps the tall kids don’t get to show their true talent until they’re off minibikes?

By racing the Limited class last year, Kitchen didn’t race the more hyped B-class races with modified bikes, but he subsequently proved his Loretta’s breakout was legit by basically winning everything and anything against anyone for the last 12 months. Kitchen is now considered the hottest prospect in the country, and he’ll give Loretta’s one more run in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes before turning pro for real (he did race the RedBud Pro National this year and got ninth in a moto).

He is not alone with his breakout status. While Kitchen won the two B Limited classes, a lot of talent was jammed into the 250 B (Modified) and Schoolboy 2 classes. Few probably expected young Kawasaki prospect Chance Hymas to emerge with the Schoolboy 2 title over the likes of Nate Thrasher and Jett Reynolds. Since then, Hymas, like Kitchen, has proven Loretta’s was no fluke, with great rides for the past year. The A-level classes at Loretta’s have been pared down recently, as there are now just two, which means Kitchen and Hymas will be racing against each other. Another Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing prospect, Matthew LeBlanc, was also expected to be a contender, but he suffered a hand injury a few weeks ago and won’t be able to race. You also have longtime Kawasaki Team Green super talent Jett Reynolds in the mix. If Reynolds can flip the switch, he could reset the order and get back on top.

Kitchen is 20, so he’s ready to be a pro now; Hymas, 16, has time. Either way, no one was talking about these two riders at this level 53 weeks ago. Loretta’s still has the power to change a rider’s career. Will we see more breakthroughs this time? There are probably plenty of riders in the B and Schoolboy classes who believe now will be their time to shine.