At the Washougal National, we finally saw a second time winner in the 250 class but it was coupled with a first time winner this season in the 450 class. On today's edition of Race Examination, we dive into Jo Shimoda's grit to finish the first moto after a vicious first turn crash, and how gnarly Justin Cooper's crash in the second moto up horsepower hill really was.

We also check out Hunter Lawrence's slide out in the second moto, and the four corners after the finish line jump that shaped up for a few incredible passes by Jett Lawrence and eventually Eli Tomac as well.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

