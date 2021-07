The 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the first of two straight weekends off until the championship resumes with the Unadilla National on August 14. However, the 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch will take place August 2 through August 7 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. You can watch the action from each moto live on RacerTV.com beginning on Tuesday, August 3. View the full broadcast schedule below.

And the sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Flanders as the paddock heads to Lommel, Belgium.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Loretta Lynn’s