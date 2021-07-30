How Did Loretta Lynn's Come About? Listen to This Origins Story
July 30, 2021 2:30pm | by: Brett Smith
How did the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch come about? When was it first started? We take you through the journey of its inception.
In this special edition of the Racer X Podcast produced in 2018, Brett Smith of @wewentfast takes us on a documentary-style journey into the genesis of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and what amateur racing life was like before 1982. Characters include Ron and Dick Lechien, Davey Coombs, Rita Coombs, Todd DeHoop, Tim Cotter, Rick “Super Hunky” Seiman, and more.
When the family is packed in the car and on the way to the Ranch, this podcast is a great listen!
Read more on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:
Recommended Reading
Main Image: Max Vohland in 2020, image by Spencer Owens