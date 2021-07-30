Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Full Schedule

How Did Loretta Lynn's Come About? Listen to This Origins Story

July 30, 2021 2:30pm | by:
How did the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch come about? When was it first started? We take you through the journey of its inception. 

In this special edition of the Racer X Podcast produced in 2018, Brett Smith of @wewentfast takes us on a documentary-style journey into the genesis of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and what amateur racing life was like before 1982. Characters include Ron and Dick Lechien, Davey Coombs, Rita Coombs, Todd DeHoop, Tim Cotter, Rick “Super Hunky” Seiman, and more.

When the family is packed in the car and on the way to the Ranch, this podcast is a great listen!

Read more on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:

Main Image: Max Vohland in 2020, image by Spencer Owens

