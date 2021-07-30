Honda Introduces All-New 2022 CRF250R

CRF150R

The powersports industry’s most popular mini motocrosser, the CRF150R is offered in both standard and Big Wheel versions, the latter featuring larger wheels, a higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel, making it a great choice for taller riders. Honda’s smallest motocross model boasts Showa® suspension, including a 37 mm inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link® rear linkage system, plus a Unicam® four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range.

MSRP

CRF150R: $5,249



CRF150R Big Wheel: $5,449

Color: Red

CRF250F

Few motorcycles can lay claim to being as versatile as the fun but capable CRF250F—a great choice for appropriately sized riders getting their feet wet off-road, but also very well suited for tackling challenging terrain at the hands of more experienced riders. Featuring Keihin electronically controlled fuel injection, the clean-running, low-maintenance CRF250F is year-round off-road legal in all 50 states. The long-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine puts out strong-but-manageable acceleration, while the confidence-inspiring Showa suspension delivers a compliant ride in varied terrain. Add it up, and it’s no wonder that the flagship of Honda’s CRF Trail line is the industry’s top-selling full-size dirt bike; after all, it’s like owning multiple dirt bikes for the price of one!

MSRP: $4,749

Color: Red

CRF125F

Honda’s hugely popular midsize trail bike, the CRF125F is available in both standard and Big Wheel versions, the latter featuring larger wheels, longer-travel suspension and a higher seat that make it an ideal option for taller riders. Both versions make learning to ride a blast, especially since they require minimal maintenance, thanks in part to Keihin electronic fuel injection that delivers year-round 50-state off-road legality. Boasting looks that mimic those of the CRF Performance line, the CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel promise years of recreational trail-riding enjoyment.

Pricing

CRF125F: $3,249



CRF125F Big Wheel: $3,649

Color: Red

CRF110F

The industry’s top-selling dirt bike, the CRF110F continues Honda’s proud tradition of offering four-stroke trail machines that open the doors to off-road recreation for generations of new riders. Full-featured but sized perfectly for kids, this model has modern, clean-running Keihin fuel injection that makes it 50-state, year-round off-road legal, while the push-button electric start and clutch-less four-speed semi-automatic transmission keep the focus on having fun. Durable and requiring minimal maintenance, the CRF110F delivers smiles long after riding skills develop.

Pricing: $2,499

Color: Red

CRF50F

Responsible for welcoming legions of enthusiastic youngsters to the world of motorcycle riding, the pocketsize CRF50F is the powersports industry’s most popular 50cc trail bike. Considering its list of features, it’s no wonder: the fun-but-reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine delivers manageable power, and the bike is off-road-legal year-round in all 50 states. Suspension comprises an inverted fork and single rear shock. The low seat height and automatic clutch help little folks get acquainted to riding, while parents and guardians appreciate the machine’s reliability and low maintenance.

Pricing: $1,649

Color: Red

