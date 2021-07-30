MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—With the landmark 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s rapidly approaching, MX Sports and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) have announced an extension of the partnership between the two groups to continue bringing this prestigious event to Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The legendary residence of the country music icon has been home to the world’s single-largest motocross event since 1982 and is now in its fifth decade of existence.

“This is a tremendously significant announcement, as it ensures that the legacy of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and this decorated competition amongst the world’s finest amateur talent will remain for years to come,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Event Director. “No event has had a greater impact on American motocross than the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The talent that has graduated from Loretta Lynn’s is a who’s who of the sport’s most successful athletes and it’s to the benefit of the entire industry that it’s future remains secure to foster the next generation of racing talent.”

The partnership extension also signifies the continued effort to present the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. Since 1997, this highly regarded accolade has recognized the sport’s most promising amateur talent and has historically been awarded to the most successful rider embarking on their final appearance at Loretta Lynn’s prior to turning pro. Past recipients of the Horizon Award include the likes of Travis Pastrana (1999), James “Bubba” Stewart (2001), Ryan Villopoto (2005), and current Pro Motocross 250 Class points leader Justin Cooper (2017).

“The efforts made by MX Sports to nurture the country’s amateur motocross scene and develop it to the point that it has become the standard bearer for the amateur level of the sport cannot be overstated,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “American motocross would not be regarded as the global pinnacle of this discipline without the unwavering commitment of the Coombs Family, executives like Tim Cotter, and Loretta Lynn herself. This event has become the foundation for the entire racing industry and we look forward to creating many more years of memories at the ranch and developing the next generation of star talent.”

For six days, August 2-7, the small, unassuming town of Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, will become the global epicenter of the motocross world as athletes young and old look to add their names to the storied Loretta Lynn’s legacy and the new, stunning Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Trophy. Thousands of riders will converge on these hallowed grounds in a pursuit of an AMA National Championship across 36 different classes of competition for riders of all ages and progressive skill levels.

