With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.
For today's post we wanted to throw it back to the first year the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship took place: 1982. We found some old photos from the debut event, some of them that we have never published before. Take a look back at the very first year of racing at the Ranch—my how things have changed!
Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_67 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_68 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_69 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_72 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_70 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_71 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_73 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_74 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_75 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_76 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_77 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_80 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_81 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_78 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_79 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_84 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_82 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_83 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_4 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_1 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_2 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_3 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_5 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_7 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_6 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_8 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_9 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_11 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_10 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_13 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_14 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_15 Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_12
