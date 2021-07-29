Ryder Schnowske Memorial Fund Scholarship Winners Announced

After not being able to sleep the night before calling MX Sports back with the winner announcement, Ryder’s mother, Deyonne Schnowske knew she had to recognize the other rider. Patrick Murphy went to CrossFit training with Ryder on many different occasions and was a very good friend to Ryder. Patrick qualified in the 250 B class.

The Schnowske family stated that both Cameron and Patrick would do anything to help other riders and push them to be their absolute best. The boys and their families have been great friends, and they fully believe this is a sign from Ryder as the Cameron and Patrick finished in the positions that the family were looking to award.

Deyonne stated, “God continues to shine bright upon us! I, amongst my family, am so very honored & blessed to give them the Ryder Schnowske 632 award! Congratulations! These boys deserve it!”

Ryder Schnowske was born in Cambridge, Illinois and began racing at four years old. Ryder loved riding and his goal was to become a professional racer. Tragically Ryder passed away on June 22, 2019, while attempting to qualify for the AMA Amateur National at the Baja Acres Regional Championship, Ryder was 15 years old.

The Ryder Schnowske Memorial Fund was setup in his honor, thus incorporating the scholarship awarding $632 to a rider for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.