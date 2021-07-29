Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac doesn’t quite have an overall victory to his credit in 2021, which is somewhat surprising given his turnaround in the last five races. With three moto wins and some solid days the last two times out, Tomac has been knocking on the door for that first overall of the season. It seemed inevitable at the Washougal National given his pace in the second moto, but it turned out to be too little too late as he caught Dylan Ferrandis with just two laps to go and the Frenchman was able to thwart off the advances. Still though, a second overall at Washougal behind Chase Sexton’s 1-3 was the strongest full day Tomac has had despite not winning a moto or the overall. But while the riding was solid, Tomac himself just wants to win. We talked to him afterwards about his day at Washougal.

Racer X: A 2-2 on the day. You came off the track in the second moto and seemed pretty satisfied with your ride. Is that how you felt, like you left it all out there today?

Eli Tomac: Yeah, I was… I was pissed. I was frustrated. I left everything on the track today, and I was so close, I was right there but it just wasn’t enough. You know, I tried to make the same move on Dylan as what I did on Chase, it just didn’t quite work. When I was behind Chase, I was like, “I’ve got to open up some lines and do something.” So, I started bouncing off the outsides and they ended up working. It was cool that that was there. I wish I would have found them a little earlier. I just gave it everything I had to get to Dylan, and it wasn’t quite enough. I left everything out there, that’s why I was just so pissed after the race.