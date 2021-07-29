MXGP of Finland Postponed to 2022
Monaco – Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Finland originally scheduled to take place on the 21st and 22nd of August in Iitti-KymiRing will no longer go ahead for the 2021 season with the event postponed to 2022.
Due to the sudden increase of COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the Finnish government on the events industry and travelling, this year’s Finnish Grand Prix cannot be run and therefore is forced to be cancelled.
The event will be replaced, on a future date to be announced soon. An updated calendar will follow in the upcoming weeks to continue this exciting season of the FIM Motocross World Championship.
Infront Moto Racing along with the FIM and the FIM Europe would like to thank you all for your understanding as we continue to work closely with the organisers and governments to present a complete and thrilling championship despite the current global situation.
2021 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Russia Sunday, June 13
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 27
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 4
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 18
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, July 25
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) WMX, EMX250, EMX2t Races
Sunday, August 16:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 86:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkey WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, September 55:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Afyon EMX250, EMX125 Races
Wednesday, September 86:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, September 197:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 106:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 176:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 246:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 316:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Argentina Sunday, November 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Asia (Indonesia) Sunday, November 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, December 56:00 AM