MX Sports Announces Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice Participants for 2021 Event

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—With mere days until the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, MX Sports has announced the collection of invited participants for the 2021 Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice program. A total of 27 passionate and motivated individuals will receive an introduction into the motocross industry, with a hope to foster a potential career in the sport.

Assignments encompass a total of nine occupational positions, including aspects of the media, operations, and team support. Applicants included an array of talent and experience, with many bringing a foundation of knowledge into their desired field. After a successful debut one year ago, the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice has already helped open doors for the next generation of talent and is poised to deepen the legacy of American motocross in its own unique way.

“For decades MX Sports has provided various platforms to nurture future generations of racing talent, with proven results. With the creation of the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice, we’ve relied on the same successful formula to expand the impact of our events within the industry,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Event Director. “Now, we’re developing multiple generations of talent both on and off the racetrack, doing our part to ensure the long-term health and success of American motocross across all meaningful aspects of the industry. While the riders deservedly capture the spotlight with their exceptional abilities, it’s just as important to recognize the individuals who help make any rider’s individual success possible.”

This collection of 27 Apprentices from all over the country will serve an integral role across a collection of roles that are vital to the overall success of the 2021 event at Loretta Lynn’s.

Announcing

Kevin Amo / Age: 26 / Taberg, New York

Gage Dunham / Age: 11 / Golden, Colorado

Bradley Esper / Age: 23 / Butler, Pennsylvania

Kassie Thibodeau / Age: 22 / Rumford, Maine

Connar Troyer / Age: 26 / Fort Wayne, Indiana

Reporting

Grace Gochenour / Age: 13 / Hedgesville, West Virginia

Jet Jarrard / Age: 15 / Dahlonega, Georgia

Broadcast Production

Christopher Long / Age: 27 / Cape Coral, Florida

Seder Martin / Age: 21 / Lakeland, Florida

Catherine Nash / Age: 15 / Princeton Junction, New Jersey

Photography

Ashley Hetherington / Age: 20 / Columbia, Missouri

Olivia Johnson / Age: 16 / Abingdon, Virginia

Jacob Kalnenieks / Age: 15 / Enfield, Connecticut

Brandon Olson / Age: 15 / Dripping Springs, Texas

Samantha Taylor / Age: 20 / Swartz Creek, Michigan

Drone Pilot

Weston Fryar / Age: 10 / Jacksonville, Arkansas

Medical Team

Karagan Myers / Age: 17 / Thompson’s Station, Tennessee

Track Operations

Jake Ashwill / Age: 13 / Cokato, Minnesota

Preston Biggart / Age: 14 / Huntingdon, Tennessee

Kody Hockenberry / Age: 22 / Houtzdale, Pennsylvania

Event Operations

Grant Lafrance / Age: 19 / Westport, Massachusetts

Dayton Shirah / Age: 19 / Kentwood, Louisiana

Factory Team Support

Preston Miranda / Age: 14 / Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Jeremiah Bell / Age: 14 / Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Joel Solomon / Age: 18 / Wilmington, North Carolina

TJ Sigler / Age: 15 / Manton, Michigan

Thomas Jackson / Age: 21 / Gardnerville, Nevada

Racing for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship kicks off on Tuesday, August 3, and motos for all 36 classes continue through the rest of the week, coming to a conclusion on Saturday, August 7. Broadcast coverage of every moto can be seen exclusively on Racer TV.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.