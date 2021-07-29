Loretta Lynn’s Introduces New Sponsors to the 40th Annual Event

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports is excited to announce its new partners for the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The U.S. Air Force, Makani, 6D Helmets, Appleton Harley-Davidson and Tucker Freight Lines have joined the star-studded line-up of companies who continue to sponsor the event. Throughout the week of August 2 through August 7, these newly added sponsors will be seen throughout the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Joining the lineup of sponsors is The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The 2021 amateur national looks to have no shortage of adrenaline rushes and excitement, just as the members of the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare encounter. Stop by the U.S. Air Force setup in sponsor village to meet and talk with some of the elite Airmen, who go where others won’t and do what others can’t. You can also test your own skills with their E.C.H.O (Enhanced Cognitive Human Ops), complete missions in the Airman Challenge or just learn more about Special Warfare.

Another great addition to the AMA Amateur National Championship this year is Makani Nutraceuticals Co. In 2020, Japanese/America Motocross Racer, Kainoa Zimmerman founded the company aiming to bridge the gap between casual and active-fit wear. Makani continues to expand their brand, and will host the Friday Night Fashion Show in the Monster Energy Arena at 8 p.m. CT.