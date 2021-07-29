In yet another casualty of 2020, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations did not take place last year—the first year without the event since it started back in 1947. Motocross of Nations is scheduled to return in 2021, on September 26 in Italy. The annual “Who will race for Team USA?” quest is on, but with an interesting twist: this year, the MXoN race date lines up better for AMA-based racers than those racing in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). With the pandemic pushing the Grand Prix calendar all the way into December, the GP regulars now face the prospect, and risk, of racing the MXoN before their points-paying season ends. In the meantime, the pandemic pushed the AMA calendar back slightly, which means the usual five-week gap between the end of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the MXoN is reduced to just one weekend. There have been many reasons (and excuses) to why some American riders don’t compete in the ‘Nations, but the schedule has been the one cited most often, recently. At least this year, that problem is solved.

Meanwhile, there are some very difficult decisions to be made for Grand Prix teams. Rumor has it that MXGP organizer Infront Moto Racing is thinking about some sort of GP-points paying structure at the Nations, to provide incentive for GP racers to compete. We here are Racer X have brainstormed every possible points-paying idea possible, and we can’t figure out a logical way to do it at the ‘Nations. We shall see what happens on the GP front—which riders will risk a title racing the MXoN with several rounds to go?