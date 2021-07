Kris Keefer is joined by PulpMX’s Steve Matthes and Husqvarna’s Andy Jefferson to test the Husqvarna Hard Cross and Mountain Cross e-bikes. The electric bicycle models are newly available to the U.S. (use the Husqvarna dealer locator to find a location nearest you). Jefferson breaks down the technical aspects of each model, including the travel, suspension, and wheel size, then the trio hit the trails for their initial ride. After about 15 miles, Keefer and e-bike extraordinaire Matthes break down their first impressions of both e-bikes.

For more information, visit www.husqvarna-bicycles.com/en-int.html.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

Husqvarna Hard Cross (HC7) and Mountain Cross (MC7) e-bikes