At the MX22 gear introduction at Perris Raceway, Alpinestars’ Nick Scaramella talks through the four new gear lines and explains the differences in each set. Scaramella talks about the Supertech, Techstar, Racer, and Fluid gear sets with clips of Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Pablo Quintanilla riding in the gear.

For more information, check out the new gear line at https://www.alpinestars.com/collections/mx22-collection.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

