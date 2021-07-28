When you’re on a bike, on-road or off, running a great wireless communications system still feels like living in the future. Effortless, hands-free communication with your buddies, coaches, riding partners—anyone you want to be in close contact with while on the move, any time and in any locale. As much as it might feel like far-flung future tech, once you get used to it, there’s no going back.

Cardo Systems is the world’s leader when it comes to motorcycle communication systems—and for good reason. They’ve been around since 2004 and have led the charge in Bluetooth motorcycle systems, with an impressive list of firsts in the field: first built-in FM radio, first rider-to-rider intercom, and the first to surpass Bluetooth with its improved, proprietary DMC system.

Available on select Cardo Systems models, DMC—or Dynamic Mesh Communication—pretty much eliminates every problem you’ve ever had with Bluetooth. It’s fully “set it and forget it,” with no need to re-pair a unit that’s become disconnected. Once paired, it will always join the same network until it’s specifically told not to. Someone from your pack drop out of range? The second they’re back in, they’ll automatically jump back into the network. (Bluetooth units in this situation would require manual reconnection.) It’s an immense step forward in quality of life.

Cardo Systems’ PACKTALK BOLD is at the company’s vanguard in terms of features and performance. With both Bluetooth and DMC technology, it can connect a party of 2 to 15 riders at a time on a local wireless network at ranges up to a mile apart. Audio sharing lets you share your favorite tunes with a passenger, engage in group audio chats or one-on-one talks with specific party members, merge chats—it’s almost infinitely flexible. And the ingenious Smart Audio Mixing feature makes sure everything—phone calls, intercom chats, music—works together in parallel at just the right level. Oh, and everything you need is available completely hands-free—just say “Hey Cardo” and the PACKTALK BOLD’s full range of options is at your command.

PACKTALK BOLD truly gives you crystal clear conversation as well as music, whether from the built-in FM radio or directly from your smartphone. And now that sound is better than ever, as Cardo Systems has extended its exclusive partnership with the audio wizards at JBL. This includes exclusive new JBL-branded speakers, which bring Cardo Systems users truly superior audio quality.

As the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry, Cardo Systems products are available worldwide in over 100 countries. To find the ideal system for your needs, visit them online at cardosystems.com.