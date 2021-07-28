But one year’s protests and the counter-moves that followed really take the cake for pure karma, comedy, and nonsense. In 2003, the prolific champion Mike Alessi was in his last year on minicycles, and Loretta Lynn’s would be his last race. Alessi must be counted among the fastest and best minicycle racers of all time, right up there with the likes of James Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, Brian Swink, Damon Bradshaw, and more. But a cloud of controversy also seemed to follow Mike and his little brother, Jeff (and their father, Tony), as their high profile and ambition didn’t sit well with everyone. Their win-at-all costs attitude led to lots of protests and counter-protests as the boys’ minicycle careers progressed.

The pinnacle of that drama would come in 2003 and actually span two races: Loretta Lynn’s and the old NMA Grand Nationals at Ponca City, Oklahoma, that used to run the week before. This was the height of the Mike Alessi–versus–Ryan Villopoto minicycle rivalry (which replaced the Mike Alessi–versus–Davi Millsaps rivalry after Davi moved up to full-sized motorcycles). At Ponca City, Alessi got the better of RV on his factory Honda CR80s and 105 Super-Minis that were built by Terry Varner and were just immaculate, amazing pieces of motocross art.

But when another kid—British rider Adam Chatfield—grabbed a holeshot in one of the Ponca City motos over Alessi and everyone else, it must have rubbed Tony the wrong way. Despite the fact that Mike passed Adam and won the race, Tony decided to protest Chatfeld’s bike. That’s right, the winner protested someone he actually beat outright.