Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
TGI Freeday: Win A Set of Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Off-Road Jersey & Pants

July 27, 2021 11:40am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Troy Lee designs:

Scout GP Off-Road Jersey Peace and Wheelies Black

Made for the enthusiast, the Scout GP gear combines technology, style, and fit for a fast look on every trail. The Scout GP Jersey is made with a micro-holed mesh polyester and wicking quick dry finishes to keep air flowing. A minimalist cuff design, ribbed street v-neck collar, and reflective graphics in key areas provide a classic look and safety.
Scout GP Off-Road Jersey Peace and Wheelies Black MSRP $50.

The Scout GP Pant is the pant every recreational trail rider has been waiting for. With zippered mesh thigh ventilation, a zippered side pocket, leather knee panels, TLD’s Articulated Knee Technology and 600D polyester fabric, the Scout GP pant provides all-round protection, durability, fit, function, and style.
Scout GP Off-Road Pant Solid Black MSRP $135.

Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Off-Road Jersey & Pants
Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Off-Road Jersey & Pants Troy Lee Designs

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

