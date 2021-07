There are not a lot of changes to the 2022 KTM 350 SX-F, aside from an orange frame, blue seat, and some bold new graphics (BNGs). However, Kris Keefer went out to Glen Helen Raceway and grabbed several different riders to provide some input for those wondering, "Is a 350cc machine the right bike for me?" Keefer helps answer that question as he brings in three different riders (Guy, 190 lbs. and older; Kenny, 150 lbs. and shorter but fast; and Matt, a 200-lb blue-collar, weekend warrior) to get their take on the 350cc machine. While a 450cc has more CCs than a 350, Keefer says do not let the size difference fool you when it comes to power: “It is plentiful, as I would say,” he says. Watch and receive first-hand input on the thoughts on a 350cc bike compared to 250cc and 450cc models.

2022 KTM 350 SX-F