MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The winner of the Spring Scholarship courtesy of the Nathan Hall Memorial Foundation was awarded to Mini-E qualifier, Daxton Dinkfelt from Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania. Daxton will receive three sets of gear, a set of boots, mx helmet as well as a decal kit for his bike. Daxton has also earned a trip to a training facility for a Loretta Lynn’s boot camp training.

Each Spring and Fall a scholarship is awarded to a rider who has qualified for Loretta’s or plans to race the Mini Olympics in a Super Mini or below class. Find out more on the scholarship and Nathan Hall Memorial Foundation.

The Annual Nathan Hall Memorial Tribute Road Bike Ride will take place on Sunday, August 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. At the end of the memorial ride, one Camping Pass and Two Race Entries will be given away to participants of the ride.

For more information go to Nathanhall422.com.