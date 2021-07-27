Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Nathan Hall Memorial Bike Ride & Scholarship Winner Announced

July 27, 2021 11:45am | by:
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The winner of the Spring Scholarship courtesy of the Nathan Hall Memorial Foundation was awarded to Mini-E qualifier, Daxton Dinkfelt from Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania. Daxton will receive three sets of gear, a set of boots, mx helmet as well as a decal kit for his bike. Daxton has also earned a trip to a training facility for a Loretta Lynn’s boot camp training.

Each Spring and Fall a scholarship is awarded to a rider who has qualified for Loretta’s or plans to race the Mini Olympics in a Super Mini or below class. Find out more on the scholarship and Nathan Hall Memorial Foundation.

The Annual Nathan Hall Memorial Tribute Road Bike Ride will take place on Sunday, August 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. At the end of the memorial ride, one Camping Pass and Two Race Entries will be given away to participants of the ride.

For more information go to Nathanhall422.com.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

