Moto Hero Program Announced For 2021 Loretta Lynn’s

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to announce the addition of the Moto Hero program for the 2021 event.

MX Sports is proud to honor a Moto Hero at the event this year, and for future years. Racers, fans and industry personnel are welcome to nominate themselves or someone they know for this prestigious honor. The nominee could either be currently serving in the military, retired from the military, or is a first or former first responder.

When nominating someone, please be sure to include what branch of military, or type of first responder they are (i.e., Army, Navy, Police, Paramedic). Along with their Ranking and any important information about their service (i.e., medals, honors, where they have served). This individual will be honored at the National, where they will be celebrated for their selflessness in front of thousands of racers and fans in attendance and formally introduced as the event’s Moto Hero.

Click Here to Nominate a Moto Hero

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Main Image by Mack Faint