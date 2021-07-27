Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
July 27, 2021 11:25am | by:
KTM Announces Support For 40th Annual Loretta Lynn’s

MURRIETA, California—KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce its support of KTM racers at the 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship held at Loretta Lynn Ranch. In addition to offering over $85,000 in KTM Contingency, KTM will have its Amateur Motocross Trackside Support Crew on-site to provide assistance to all KTM riders throughout the week-long event.

The KTM Trackside Support Crew, located in Sponsor Village, will have parts available for purchase for race day needs, as well as free technical support for race issues. The service will open daily in conjunction with the race schedule, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running until the final moto of each day.

Additionally, KTM is offering a special gift to each racer who qualified on a KTM for the prestigious National Championship. Qualified participants may stop by the KTM Trackside Support truck to redeem their gift throughout the week.

The 2021 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship begins with practice on Monday, August 2 and concludes on Saturday, August 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. For more information on KTM Contingency, please visit www.ktmcash.com and for more information on KTM North America, visit www.ktm.com/en-us.

