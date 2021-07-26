Watch: Washougal National Highlights
Check out the full highlights above and results below.
At the seventh round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC's Chase Sexton claimed his first overall win of the season (the second 450 Pro Motocross win of his career). Eli Tomac (2-2) finished second overall on the day and championship leader Dylan Ferrandis (5-1) finishes third overall. Through seven rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen as the #14 has a 47-point lead.
Washougal - 450July 24, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|5 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|3 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|4 - 7
|GasGas MC 450F
In the 250 Class, Jeremy Martin became the first repeat winner of the year as he won the overall with 3-1 moto finishes. His teammate Justin Cooper crashed out of the overall win with about a lap to go in moto two. RJ Hampshire finished second overall as Cooper's 1-8 landed him third overall. Through seven rounds, Cooper has an eight-point lead over Jett Lawrence in the championship standings.
Washougal - 250July 24, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|3 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|7 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|
Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|6 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F