450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Wake-Up Call

July 26, 2021 6:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 7 (of 12) — Washougal MX Park — Washougal, Washington

250 Class

Motocross

Washougal - 250

July 24, 2021
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia7 - 2 Honda CRF250R
5Pierce Brown
Pierce Brown		 Sandy, UT United States United States6 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
6Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States4 - 7 GasGas MC 250F
7Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia5 - 10 Honda CRF250R
8Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States United States13 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z250
9Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States United States12 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
10Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States9 - 12 KTM 250 SX-F
450 Class

Motocross

Washougal - 450

July 24, 2021
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 3 Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States2 - 2 Kawasaki KX450
3Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France5 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
4Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France3 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
5Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States4 - 7 GasGas MC 450F
6Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb		 Newport, NC United States United States7 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States12 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
8Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States8 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
9Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany6 - 10 Honda CRF450R
10Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States10 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States281
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia273
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia237
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States220
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States205
6Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan178
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States172
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States154
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States148
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States141
450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France303
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany256
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States249
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States238
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States217
7Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States182
8Marvin Musquin La Reole France177
9Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States177
10Adam Cianciarulo
Port Orange, FL United States147
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 6 (of 19) — Loket — Loket, Czech Republic

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGP

July 25, 2021
Loket
Loket Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 3 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy6 - 1 KTM
3Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 2 Yamaha
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 4 Yamaha
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France3 - 10 Kawasaki
6Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 15 Honda
7Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy8 - 8 KTM
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium7 - 9 Beta
9Ivo Monticelli Ivo Monticelli Italy Italy14 - 5 Kawasaki
10Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom11 - 12 Yamaha
MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2

July 25, 2021
Loket
Loket Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy1 - 5 KTM
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France5 - 2 Yamaha
3Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France9 - 1 Yamaha
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia3 - 8 Husqvarna
5Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain4 - 7 Honda
6Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium12 - 3 Yamaha
7Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria10 - 4 KTM
8Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands6 - 9 Husqvarna
9Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France11 - 6 Kawasaki
10Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia7 - 11 Kawasaki
WMX

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - WMX

July 25, 2021
Loket
Loket Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1Courtney Duncan Courtney Duncan New Zealand New Zealand1 - 1 Kawasaki
2Shana Van Der Vlist Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands Netherlands2 - 4 KTM
3Larissa Papenmeier Larissa Papenmeier Germany Germany7 - 2 Yamaha
4Nancy Van De Ven Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands Netherlands5 - 3 Yamaha
5Amandine Verstappen Amandine Verstappen Belgium Belgium4 - 6 Kawasaki
6Lynn Valk Lynn Valk Netherlands Netherlands3 - 9 Husqvarna
7Kiara Fontanesi Kiara Fontanesi Italy Italy6 - 8 GasGas
8Sara Andersen Sara Andersen Denmark Denmark11 - 5 KTM
9Daniela Guillen Daniela Guillen Spain Spain12 - 7 KTM
10Elisa Galvagno Elisa Galvagno Italy Italy10 - 15 Yamaha
Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia194
2Antonio Cairoli Italy183
3Jorge Prado Spain177
4Romain Febvre France174
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland151
6Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands143
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands140
8Pauls Jonass Latvia119
9Alessandro Lupino Italy109
10Ben Watson United Kingdom90
MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France179
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy177
3Ruben Fernandez Spain165
4Mathys Boisrame France149
5Jago Geerts Belgium146
6Jed Beaton Australia142
7Thibault Benistant France140
8Rene Hofer Austria137
9Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands132
10Kay De Wolf Netherlands114
EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Nicholas Lapucci Italy95
2Kevin Horgmo Norway78
3Andrea Bonacorsi Italy62
4Liam Everts Belgium58
5Rick Elzinga Netherlands57
6Cornelius Toendel Norway57
7Yago Martinez Spain55
8Hakon Fredriksen Norway39
9Emil Weckman Finland34
10Dave Kooiker Netherlands30
WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand50
2Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands40
3Larissa Papenmeier Germany36
4Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands36
5Amandine Verstappen Belgium33
6Lynn Valk Netherlands32
7Kiara Fontanesi Italy28
8Sara Andersen Denmark26
9Daniela Guillen Spain23
10Elisa Galvagno Italy17
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 8 (of 17) — Port Royal Half Mile — Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Round 5 (of 9) Rattlesnake National Enduro  Cross Fork, Pennsylvania

Pro Overall 

  1. Josh Toth (KTM)
  2. Steward Baylor (Yam)
  3. Ben Kelley (KTM)
  4. Craig Delong (Hsq)
  5. Thorn Devlin (Bet)
  6. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
  7. Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)
  8. Ricky Russell (GG)
  9. Evan Smith (Hsq)
  10. Jesse Ansley (KTM)

Other Championship Standings

triple crown series (canada) 

Through Round 5 (of 8)

450 Pro Overall

Championship Standings

250 Pro Standings

450 Pro Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States212
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States203
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States158
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States128
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States120
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States113
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States95
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States71
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States232
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States198
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia135
5Ruy Barbosa Chile132
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand131
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States127
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States110
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States99
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States250
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States203
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States142
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States136
6Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
7Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States120
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States115
9Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States114
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States84
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States236
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States118
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States100
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States95
10Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States93
Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

