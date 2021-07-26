Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Washougal National, Jett Lawrence nearly ended his final run in qualifying with a big one after a little mistake caused his right hand to fall off the handlebars in the middle of the Washougal whoop section. Lawrence was quick to get his hand back to the bars, but the close call was moments away from going way worse.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.