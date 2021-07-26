-Jeffrey Herlings is one of the references for MXGP but there are strong question marks over his title chances for 2021 after the freak left shoulder blade fracture he suffered at round four in Holland the previous Sunday. That the Dutchman was able to win the opening moto despite being landed upon speaks volumes of his toughness and commitment, but the Red Bull KTM man cannot speed up the natural healing process. The Grand Prix of Belgium, just seven days after Loket, has to be a doubt and will mean that Herlings is at least five motos down in points as the first third of the calendar nears a conclusion. The injury is an eerie reminder of the drama that series leader Josh Coppins had at Loket in 2007. The veteran Kiwi fractured his shoulder blade after suffering rear brake failure on his factory Yamaha just four rounds from the conclusion of the series. He tried to return two races later in Great Britain, but the pain was too great, and he had to watch Steve Ramon claim the championship (still Belgium’s last), that he’d been leading since the first race, by a measly 33 points.

-Midweek news of the split between Kawasaki and the current Dutch-based Kawasaki Racing Team was one of the more surprising announcements of the season so far. The squad, led by former Pro Circuit mechanic Vincent Bereni, had curated the factory effort since Team Principal Thierry Chizat Suzzoni had brought the team from the care of the late Jan de Groot’s family towards the end of the 00s. They have won Grands Prix with Gautier Paulin, Clement Desalle, and current rider Romain Febvre and famously employed Ryan Villopoto for his brief MXGP dalliance. Kawasaki are rumored to have aligned with F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen’s team IceOne, which has run Husqvarna’s MXGP effort since 2014. KTM are apparently considering a change with their structure and presence in MXGP with three brands. IceOne will presumably want to close a deal with Kawasaki star Febvre while Bereni’s crew allegedly want to continue racing and will change color for 2022.

-The 2021 WMX championship kicked off with a full gate and reigning world champion Courtney Duncan routed the opposition for a 1-1 scorecard. It was an emphatic opening statement by the Kawasaki rider, the first moto in particular saw the New Zealander more than 22 seconds faster than Shana Van Der List. Loket has been the scene of at least two world championship finales for the FIM Women’s World Championship, but Duncan used the stage to launch a bid for a third-consecutive title without match.

-MXGP media corps and paddock personnel of a certain age were shocked to learn of the untimely passing of Belgian photographer ‘Plons’ during the week. The key cyclist apparently suffered a cardiac arrest while in the saddle. Plons, who was well known among the Belgian-based riding fraternity and especially during the years when the likes of Ben Townley and Tyla Rattray were fast emerging in Grand Prix, was a gregarious and witty presence around the track and his eye for the alternative photo meant that his work was popular, even if he did fade from the MXGP scene in recent years. RIP.

-As has become traditional in the scheduling, the Grand Prix of Belgium follows the trip to Loket; for one of the starkest contrasts in track conditions in the championship. After Kevin Strijbos’ surprising 3-3 in 2016 led to Suzuki’s last Grand Prix victory to-date, the winners have been Herlings (2017 and 2018), Tim Gajser and Jorge Prado. The deep wavy sand of Lommel was the scene for the third ‘triple’ of 2020 (after Latvia and Italy) and Gajser claimed two of the three fixtures in one week in Limburg.

Main Image Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer