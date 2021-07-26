Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Washougal

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Washougal

July 26, 2021 12:00pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to look back at the Washougal National from all the highs and lows of the event including what Weege screwed up on the TV broadcast this week. We talk about the winners, Carson Mumford, Alex “Troll Train” Martin, Justin Cooper, Jeremy Martin, and more.

Listen to the Washougal National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

