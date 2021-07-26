FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to look back at the Washougal National from all the highs and lows of the event including what Weege screwed up on the TV broadcast this week. We talk about the winners, Carson Mumford, Alex “Troll Train” Martin, Justin Cooper, Jeremy Martin, and more.

Listen to the Washougal National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.