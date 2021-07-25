Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the paddock of Washougal MX Park for round 7 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger and Pierce Brown chat about their days, and we find former Team Green amateur Zac Commons now back with Kawasaki--as a PR man! Enjoy more from the pits, brought to you by Race Tech and its Gold Valves. Your suspension will be plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction with Race Tech Gold Valves. Plus, their engine services are the choice of many top privateers.