Heading into the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Washougal MX Park on Saturday, a lot was on the line in terms of championship momentum for both classes. Though Washougal marked the start of the second half of the championship in terms of rounds, it would be the last round before a lengthy two-week break in the schedule as the usual Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship “gap” comes a bit earlier this year. With that in mind, a win on the day or even a swing in championship points could be huge for riders heading into the break.

In the 450 class, the gap had opened up significantly from just a few rounds back as Ken Roczen’s moto one DNF at Millville ultimately lost him another 13 points in the championship to Dylan Ferrandis which compounded on top of Ferrandis’ three-win streak prior to that. Roczen needed to answer back at Washougal in a big way to tighten the championship.

Early in the day, it was the Red Bull KTM duo of Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin who appeared to find something they had been missing all year as both riders fought for top qualifying honors. However, Dylan Ferrandis was able to take that as well with a solid time in the second qualifying session to just tip Musquin for the top spot.

When the motos started, it was actually Chase Sexton who roared out to the holeshot in the first moto. With teammate Ken Roczen right behind him, the KTM duo behind that, and a stacked list of talented riders all seemingly getting good starts, it appeared like we were in for quite the battle. But Sexton had other plans entirely and pulled out to nearly a 10 second lead on his teammate Roczen before Musquin came up and eventually passed into second place.