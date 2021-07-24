Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Live Now
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Washougal

Race Day Feed Washougal

July 24, 2021 10:05am
by:

We’re in Washougal, Washington today for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The Pacific Northwest is a welcomed site for the Pro Motocross paddock after Washougal was one of the late cancellations last year as it was initially supposed to be the second round in 2020 but was eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we’re back this year and the tree covered hillsides still looks just as majestic and ready to host the thunderous roar of riders hauling up horsepower hill again.

This championship is also officially headed into its second half as six rounds have gone, and six rounds still remain. Dylan Ferrandis saw his championship lead stretch to its farthest point thus far after last week’s Spring Creek National when a third overall on the day for the Frenchman was enough to stretch another 13 points out over Ken Roczen. Roczen’s massive first turn crash in the first moto a week ago almost appeared like it may be season ending, but the German rebounded to start out front in the second moto and eventually take home a massive moto victory.

Justin Barcia became the third different winner in six rounds with 1-2 scores and he leapfrogged Eli Tomac for third in the championship as well. As for Tomac, Washougal has treated him fairly well over the years and today could be the day that he puts both motos together to get his name on the board of overall winners in 2021 as well. We’re also back to the normal schedule this week where the 450 class goes second today after they went first last week to accommodate for being live on NBC for the second 450 class moto.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France262
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany230
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States207
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States205
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States193
Full Standings

In the 250 class, last week provided the first change in the points lead since the opening round when Justin Cooper’s third overall finally chipped away at Jett Lawrence’s championship lead enough to move to the top spot. Lawrence still went 4-6 on the day, but the downward trend for the Australian has been noticeable of late as he eyes turning it around today.

Jeremy Martin was the big hometown winner last week to make it six different winners in six rounds to start the year and it’s not completely impossible to say this trend might continue today. With riders like Jo Shimoda, Colt Nichols, and Michael Mosiman all finding their way towards the front but not quite cracking through yet, maybe today is the day.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States243
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia237
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia210
4Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States175
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
Full Standings

Qualifying is about to begin, and we’ll be bringing you coverage throughout the day. So be sure to keep checking back in as we drop the gates on round seven.

  • Motocross

    Washougal

     Saturday, July 24
    Washougal MX Park
    Washougal, WA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 24 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 8 - 12:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 8 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
  • Justin Cooper taked over the 250 class points lead. Align Media
  • Both red plates are under the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing tent this weekend. Align Media
Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now