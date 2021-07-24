We’re in Washougal, Washington today for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The Pacific Northwest is a welcomed site for the Pro Motocross paddock after Washougal was one of the late cancellations last year as it was initially supposed to be the second round in 2020 but was eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we’re back this year and the tree covered hillsides still looks just as majestic and ready to host the thunderous roar of riders hauling up horsepower hill again.

This championship is also officially headed into its second half as six rounds have gone, and six rounds still remain. Dylan Ferrandis saw his championship lead stretch to its farthest point thus far after last week’s Spring Creek National when a third overall on the day for the Frenchman was enough to stretch another 13 points out over Ken Roczen. Roczen’s massive first turn crash in the first moto a week ago almost appeared like it may be season ending, but the German rebounded to start out front in the second moto and eventually take home a massive moto victory.

Justin Barcia became the third different winner in six rounds with 1-2 scores and he leapfrogged Eli Tomac for third in the championship as well. As for Tomac, Washougal has treated him fairly well over the years and today could be the day that he puts both motos together to get his name on the board of overall winners in 2021 as well. We’re also back to the normal schedule this week where the 450 class goes second today after they went first last week to accommodate for being live on NBC for the second 450 class moto.