The Deception

On TV the dirt at Washougal MX Park looks absolutely amazing, like a mix of loam and, as Grant Langston would call it, chocolate cake. The truth of the matter is, it’s one of the slickest, greasiest racing surfaces of the entire circuit that leaves riders searching for traction on what deceitfully appears to be a sheet of Velcro. If that wasn’t enough, visibility is tough, particularly in the second motos, due to huge shadows cast by the towering fir trees. Add up the slick surface and lack of vision, and you’ve got one seriously tricky racetrack! –Aaron Hansel

Red Plate Wrangler

When was the last time you remember seeing someone who’d just taken over the points lead look as bummed as Justin Cooper did following the second moto at Spring Creek? It’s understandable too—he got hunted down and passed in both motos, which isn’t something any top-shelf talent like Cooper wants. The good news is, even on a day in which he didn’t win, he still managed to wrestle the red plate away from Jett Lawrence. With the series half done, will Cooper drop the hammer and roost away in the points, or will it be a dogfight to the finish with Lawrence? –Hansel

Starts, Starts, and More Starts

Are probably what Jett Lawrence did all week before heading to Washougal. After the High Point National, Lawrence held an 11-point lead over Cooper, but now trails by six. You can point to a few reasons why, but for the most part, his issues have stemmed from poor starts. His speed is undeniably his greatest weapon, but he simply can’t fully deploy it when he’s buried in the pack. If he wants to get the red plate back from Cooper at Washougal, he’s going to have to get out of the gate much better. –Hansel