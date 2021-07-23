Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Washougal for round seven of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This week, we have a well-qualified camera man, too! Enjoy a chat with Chuck Sun, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Ryan Sipes in this edition of the show.

