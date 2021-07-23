So Phil Nicoletti is now out of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a torn ACL. Luckily, Phil has a distraction from his grumpy life: questions from you. His ClubMX team is also going to bring him to some of the races still. Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.

Phil! You were on a headset at Millville. What do people actually talk about on a headset? You can’t talk to the riders. You don’t do pit stops. Do you do all this talking just to make sure the mechanic writes “breath” on the pitboard?

Mike

Mikey!

I did have a headset at Millville. It’s a cool experience to be on the other side to see what goes on. But you are correct, a lot of information gets passed around, just to end up writing the riders lap time, or a quick little phrase. Most times if the team is organized, they will utilize the segment splits. So mid moto if the rider knows where the segments start and stop, the mechanic can write “clean up S3.” It comes in handy when you have a guy chasing you down, but the rider still won’t know where the time is really coming from. But for the most part it’s just information like split times, lap times, if the rider went down, if something is wrong on bike, etc.

Of course, because life sucks, two laps in to the second 250 moto, my headset died. So all I could do was listen and not speak. Maybe they did that to me on purpose to get me to shut up. But that wouldn’t make any sense to me...