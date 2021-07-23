The seventh round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo kicking off this weekend, MavTV will carry exclusive live coverage of all four points-paying motos this weekend. Both MavTV will air the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT (Peacock Premium will stream all motos as well at the same times). The second 250 Class moto will start at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT (again both on MavTV and Peacock Premium).
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on August 8 starting with the second 250 Class moto at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of The Czech Republic as the paddock heads to Loket, Czech Republic.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
WashougalSaturday, July 24
- QualifyingLiveJuly 24 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 24 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 24 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJuly 24 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJuly 24 - 7:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 8 - 12:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 8 - 1:00 PM
FIM World Motocross Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Czech RepublicWMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, July 25
2021 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|243
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|237
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|210
|4
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|175
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|262
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|230
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|207
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|205
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|193
FIM World Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|141
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|136
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|133
|4
|Mathys Boisrame
|124
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|119
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|166
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|143
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|143
|4
|Romain Febvre
|143
|5
|Jorge Prado
|132
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Washougal National 250 Class Entry List
Washougal - 250 Entry ListJuly 24, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|
Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
Washougal National 450 Class Entry List
Washougal - 450 Entry ListJuly 24, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
FIM Motocross World Championship
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Washougal MX Park
40205 NE Borin Rd
Washougal, WA 98671
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Saturday, July 24, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washougal, Washington.