450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Sat Jul 24
Sun Jul 25
Sun Jul 25
Sat Jul 31
Sun Aug 1
Sun Aug 1
Mon Aug 2
Mon Aug 2
How to Watch: Washougal and MXGP of Czech Republic

How to Watch Washougal and MXGP of Czech Republic

July 23, 2021 12:15pm

The seventh round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo kicking off this weekend, MavTV will carry exclusive live coverage of all four points-paying motos this weekend. Both MavTV will air the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT (Peacock Premium will stream all motos as well at the same times). The second 250 Class moto will start at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT (again both on MavTV and Peacock Premium).

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on August 8 starting with the second 250 Class moto at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of The Czech Republic as the paddock heads to Loket, Czech Republic.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Washougal

     Saturday, July 24
    Washougal MX Park
    Washougal, WA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 24 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 8 - 12:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 8 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The Washougal National broadcast schedule.
The Washougal National broadcast schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM World Motocross Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Czech Republic

     WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
    Sunday, July 25
    Loket
    Loket CZ Czechia
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      July 25 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      July 25 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 25 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 25 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 25 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 25 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 25 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 25 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States243
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia237
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia210
4Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States175
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France262
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany230
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States207
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States205
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States193
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France141
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy136
3Ruben Fernandez Spain133
4Mathys Boisrame France124
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands119
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia166
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands143
3Antonio Cairoli Italy143
4Romain Febvre France143
5Jorge Prado Spain132
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App 
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Washougal National

Washougal National Race Center

Washougal National 250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Washougal - 250 Entry List

July 24, 2021
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26Alex Martin
Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
Complete Entry List

Washougal National 450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Washougal - 450 Entry List

July 24, 2021
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Adam Cianciarulo
Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Czech Republic

MXGP of Czech Republic Race Center
MXGP of Czech Republic Timetable
MXGP of Czech Republic MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Czech Republic MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal MX Park
40205 NE Borin Rd
Washougal, WA 98671

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Washougal National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2021 Washougal National layout.
The 2021 Washougal National layout.

FIM World Motocross Championship

The 2021 MXGP of Czech Republic layout.
The 2021 MXGP of Czech Republic layout.

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, July 24, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washougal, Washington.

Read Now
