FLY Racing Releases 2022 Gear Line
July 23, 2021 2:00pm | by: Press Release
Say hello to FLY Racing's 2022 moto gear line!
Combining the latest in style and protection, this line up is one for the books! The 2022 collection continues to innovate in technology, too! Featuring durable stretch materials, BOA Fit Systems and revolutionary RHEON Technology, expectations have been redefined.
Work hard, play harder with FLY Racing '22.
For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.
The 2022 FLY Racing Gear Line in Action
