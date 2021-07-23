Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
FLY Racing Releases 2022 Gear Line

July 23, 2021 2:00pm | by:

Say hello to FLY Racing's 2022 moto gear line!

Combining the latest in style and protection, this line up is one for the books! The 2022 collection continues to innovate in technology, too! Featuring durable stretch materials, BOA Fit Systems and revolutionary RHEON Technology, expectations have been redefined.

Work hard, play harder with FLY Racing '22.

For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.

The 2022 FLY Racing Gear Line in Action

