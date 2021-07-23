With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

In the soon-to-be 40-year history of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s, which year featured the most stacked A classes? Good arguments could be made for a lot of different years, but for me, the strongest had to be 1988, when a group came through that would go on to some very big things in professional motocross. Several AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Champions were among them.

At the top of that 1988 A-class roster were two riders who had a long-simmering rivalry: North Carolina’s Damon Bradshaw and Missouri’s Jeff Emig. Bradshaw was a 16-year-old Yamaha factory rider with a professional contract already in hand that would see him turn pro immediately after Loretta Lynn’s. Emig was a Kawasaki Team Green standout who would stay in the A class through the ’89 AMA Amateur National Championships. In ’88 they met at Loretta Lynn’s in the 125 A Stock class, and in their third and final moto of the week, they crashed together in the right-hand hairpin corner right before the 10 Commandments. They got up last and second-to-last as the entire pack raced by. What happened next was arguably the single greatest comeback in Loretta Lynn’s history, as Bradshaw passed every rider on the track inside four laps—and there were some excellent young riders out there. With the come-from-behind win, Bradshaw completed a sweep of all three motos and then went straight to the next AMA Pro Motocross race—at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota—and finished fourth overall, the best straight-to-pro finish a kid coming out of Loretta Lynn’s ever had to that point.