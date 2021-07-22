Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Staging Area: Washougal

Staging Area Washougal

July 22, 2021 4:15pm
by:

Westbound we go! Washougal, Washington hosts round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Undoubtedly the most scenic round of the series, Washougal MX Park seems to bring out differing opinions when considering the track. The morning qualifying practices are typically the best conditions of the day. Traction is at a high, allowing riders to be aggressive. As the day matures, though, things change. The dirt hardens steadily throughout the afternoon, decreasing traction and confidence. The rising sun coupled with the canopy of trees creates a big challenge for riders’ eyes. Riders will go from bright sun to incredibly dark sections, the transition virtually blinding riders for a second or two. Tinted lenses can help this transition, but it also adds to the difficulty through the shadowed sections. As riders drop into the final few turns before the legendary stadium whoops, I always chuckle because I know they are leaning on their own bravery versus any visual input whatsoever. Scary stuff but racing at this level is always going to require high risk tolerance. Overall, though, Washougal is a beautiful venue that everyone loves to visit but it does come with its unique caveats.

Who’s Hot

Justin Barcia’s Spring Creek National ride was the best we have seen from him for quite a while. I will be the first to admit that I didn’t see it coming, too. He qualified 12th which didn’t really indicate what was to come but make no mistake, he was great.

Dylan Ferrandis suffered his worst moto finish of the year but his ability to salvage after a crash was undeniable. His pace is simply higher than everyone right now.

Christian Craig has been quietly good this summer. He looks the part in this 450 class.

Jeremy Martin’s 1-1 finish might be too little too late as far as championship hopes go but it was still a heart-warming return to glory for the hometown kid.

Justin Cooper claimed the red plate last weekend and looks to capitalize on a mid-season slump for Jett Lawrence.

Michael Mosiman’s 3-2 Spring Creek day was a long time coming. He is capable of being in the top five every moto but he has to avoid trouble like he did last Saturday.

Justin Cooper's Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F will have a little extra red on it this weekend as he takes over the 250 Class points lead.
Justin Cooper's Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F will have a little extra red on it this weekend as he takes over the 250 Class points lead. Align Media

Who’s Not

Chains. They have been breaking in droves.

Nate Thrasher has had a tough summer full of crashes. His SX season set the bar so high that maybe this was an inevitable return to reality.

Marvin Musquin hasn’t been able to find the pace of the top five this outdoor season. His starts are putting him into favorable situations but that’s where the positives end, unfortunately.

Fantasy Talk

Washougal is a unique event for fantasy choices. There are riders that typically do better at Washougal than other tracks. We have seen local riders fare well here, too. The dirt is an acquired taste and the shadows are difficult to adapt to.

In the 250 Class, I would look to see if any of the local privateers show promise in qualifying. We have seen big points come from riders like Tommy Weeck in the past. These riders can be sneaky so it takes some digging to sort through. A privateer with an 18 handicap doesn’t have to set the world on fire to score big points. A local rider could post a 20-22 day and not even pop up on your radar, yet still score 80 points.

For the 450 Class, similar theme with the privateers but there could be opportunity with better known names, too. Ben LaMay has ridden this track very well over the years and still has great upside. Fredrik Noren is another name that has posted top ten finishes in the PNW, giving a nice potential score on Saturday. Another name that has to be on your team is Coty Schock. He was in line for big points last weekend before his motorcycle failed him in both motos. All of these names come with risk, but fantasy is always a risk versus reward strategy.

Coty Schock
Coty Schock Align Media

Bold Predictions

Steve Matthes tweets something about how much he loves the Pacific Northwest, is reminded each time he goes up there and how he wants to someday move there.

Dylan Ferrandis does a running Grand Prix start just to up the difficulty level on the season.

Adam Cianciarulo super-fan Chris Betts locks himself in a dark room with plans for seclusion until January 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, somewhere deep in the Netherlands, MX Vice editor Lewis Phillips donated a shoulder blade to Jeffrey Herlings. Phillips and Herlings go 3-1 for the overall in Loket.

Paul Malin sets a world record over the weekend by uttering 1.9 million words without a response from another human being.

My Picks

250

Justin Cooper
Jett Lawrence
Michael Mosiman

450

Dylan Ferrandis
Eli Tomac
Ken Roczen

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now