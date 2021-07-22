Who’s Hot

Justin Barcia’s Spring Creek National ride was the best we have seen from him for quite a while. I will be the first to admit that I didn’t see it coming, too. He qualified 12th which didn’t really indicate what was to come but make no mistake, he was great.

Dylan Ferrandis suffered his worst moto finish of the year but his ability to salvage after a crash was undeniable. His pace is simply higher than everyone right now.

Christian Craig has been quietly good this summer. He looks the part in this 450 class.

Jeremy Martin’s 1-1 finish might be too little too late as far as championship hopes go but it was still a heart-warming return to glory for the hometown kid.

Justin Cooper claimed the red plate last weekend and looks to capitalize on a mid-season slump for Jett Lawrence.

Michael Mosiman’s 3-2 Spring Creek day was a long time coming. He is capable of being in the top five every moto but he has to avoid trouble like he did last Saturday.