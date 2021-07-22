We spoke to several podium riders and title front-runners from the Spring Creek National already this week. Here’s what other riders from throughout the pack had to say about their day in Minnesota.

450 Class

Eli Tomac | 3-4 for 2nd overall

“This weekend went pretty well. I had to fight my way from the back of the field in Moto 1, but I had the back sand section dialed and made up a lot of time in that part of the track, which helped a lot. I made my way up to third in that moto but spent all my energy at that point and couldn’t catch the front two riders. I had a little better position off the start in Moto 2, but I no longer had the advantage in the back since I couldn’t make it over the wall. I still managed to work my way up to fourth in the race and tried to put on a charge for third. The team and I plan to work on starts this week, so I can put on a battle for the lead without having to use too much energy."

Dylan Ferrandis | 2-5 for 3rd overall

“It was not the best day for me at Millville. I didn’t have a good feeling in practice. Then in the first moto, I got a good start and was fighting for the win but couldn’t find a way to pass (Justin) Barcia and finished second. In Moto 2, I got a bad start and then crashed after the downhill on the first lap and had another crash on Lap 2. I had to dig deep to come back to fifth and managed to finish third overall. It was a good day for the points, but I’m not really happy with myself. We’re going to get back to training next week to be ready for Washougal.”

Christian Craig | 4-6 for 5th overall

“I had a pretty good day at Millville and was able to ride more like myself and be toward the front. I had some good battles in both motos to come away with fifth overall. I’m excited to keep this momentum going for Washougal!”