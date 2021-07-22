The seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Washougal, Washington. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand after the season opener and hasn’t raced since. There is currently no schedule for his return.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo has been dealing with arm pump issues from a problem with his ulnar nerve, and his season has not been going well. He crashed in the first moto at Spring Creek and didn’t race the second moto. He announced on Instagram earlier today that he would have surgery to fix his issue and would miss the remainder of Pro Motocross as he anticipates returning to full health for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the season after having knee surgery to fix an old injury he aggravated at High Point.

Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after tearing his ACL, his medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus while testing.

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Smith is expected to be back for Unadilla after breaking his collarbone.

Cooper Webb – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Webb had a huge crash at Spring Creek after he and Chase Sexton hit tires in midair at Spring Creek. He somehow managed to get up and finish the moto and is in for Washougal.