Big news this week, as Triumph has announced intentions to build a motocross bike and racing program, and Jason Weigandt chats with MotoAmerica commentators Greg White and Jason Pridmore to get some more background on the industry at large and what this might mean. Hey, the road racing folks know more about Triumph than the dirt bike guys! Also, Weigandt riffs on Kailub Russell's retirement announcement and the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.

