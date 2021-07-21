As a new generation of talented motocross racers come to the forefront, so too comes new ideas for riders marketing themselves and connecting with fans. The social media revolution initially created a whole new way for athletes to interact with their fans, but the motocross paddock has recently seen a surge of video blogging or "vlogging" from several Pro Motocross and Monster Energy AMA Supercross athletes.

You may have heard of the factory riders like Dean Wilson, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, or Christian Craig taking the step into this realm, but 25-year-old Jeff Walker is making big waves in this space as well. He won't get the TV coverage that those riders do, but Walker consistently lands near the top of viewership among the pro paddock for his vlogs.

So, at the 2021 Spring Creek National, we followed Walker around for a day to see what his whole privateer style setup is all about, what got him into creating content on YouTube, and to get a glimpse of what a day in the life of Jeff Walker at the races is all about.

Jeff Walker's Channel