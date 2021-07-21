Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: A Day in the Life of Jeff Walker

July 21, 2021 12:35pm | by:

As a new generation of talented motocross racers come to the forefront, so too comes new ideas for riders marketing themselves and connecting with fans. The social media revolution initially created a whole new way for athletes to interact with their fans, but the motocross paddock has recently seen a surge of video blogging or "vlogging" from several Pro Motocross and Monster Energy AMA Supercross athletes.

You may have heard of the factory riders like Dean Wilson, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, or Christian Craig taking the step into this realm, but 25-year-old Jeff Walker is making big waves in this space as well. He won't get the TV coverage that those riders do, but Walker consistently lands near the top of viewership among the pro paddock for his vlogs.

So, at the 2021 Spring Creek National, we followed Walker around for a day to see what his whole privateer style setup is all about, what got him into creating content on YouTube, and to get a glimpse of what a day in the life of Jeff Walker at the races is all about.

Jeff Walker's Channel

