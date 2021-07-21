All Four Washougal National Motos Will Air Live on MAVTV
With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo kicking off this weekend, NBCSN won't be able to air the Washougal National's second motos until August 8th. So MAVTV, which airs the first motos of each Lucas Oil Pro Motocross round live, will also air second-moto coverage this weekend. That will make for four-straight hours of live coverage on the same channel this weekend. Viewers can also stream all four motos, and practice coverage, on Peacock. Details are below in a press release.
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—In conjunction with its partners at Lucas Oil, NBC Sports, and MAVTV Motorsports Network, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that live broadcast coverage of the MotoSport.com Washougal National, on July 24, will air exclusively on MAVTV. The seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will serve as a milestone moment in the sport’s broadcast history, as all four motos featuring the 450 Class and 250 Class will be showcased live, on one network, for the first time.
MAVTV is the exclusive home of live network coverage for the opening motos of all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, providing a total of 24 hours of programming that serves as a cornerstone of the Motorsports Network’s collection of live events. Due to scheduling conflicts surrounding broadcast coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, broadcast executives at NBC Sports, Lucas Oil, and MAVTV came together for the collective benefit of the sport of motocross and its fan base to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase the entirety of a Pro Motocross National on network television.
“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is fortunate to have incredible partners that each share in the commitment to making this prestigious series the pinnacle of the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “With its years-long history of dedicated live coverage throughout the course of the season, MAVTV does not always get the credit it deserves as the foundation of the championship’s broadcast efforts. We’re thrilled that the opportunity has arrived to put the spotlight on the network, which is solely dedicated to servicing not just motocross fans, but motorsports fans as a whole. We express our gratitude to the team at MAVTV and our partners at NBC Sports for prioritizing our fans to provide this landmark moment in the sport’s broadcast history.”
Coverage of the Washougal National, from the Pacific Northwest’s scenic Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, will begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the MAVTV. The opening motos of both the 250 Class and 450 Class will kick off the afternoon and will transition directly into the second and deciding set of motos for each division, starting at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.
- Motocross
WashougalSaturday, July 24
- QualifyingLiveJuly 24 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 24 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 24 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 24 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 24 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJuly 24 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJuly 24 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJuly 24 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJuly 24 - 7:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 8 - 12:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 8 - 1:00 PM
“This is not only a tremendous opportunity for MAVTV Motorsports Network to expand its partnership with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, it’s also a significant moment in broadcast coverage of American motocross,” said Scott McLemore, Television Director, Lucas Oil Products. “It’s a testament to a long and prosperous partnership with NBC Sports and their commitment to give the fans of motocross the racing they’re passionate about. This opportunity would not have been possible without NBC’s support, recognizing that there was a unique opportunity to do something special for the viewing audience.”
All the action from Washougal can also be streamed live, all day long, on Peacock. Viewing from any smart TV, mobile device, or digital media player will begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET with exclusive coverage of qualifying for both the 250 Class and 450 Class. Live, commercial-free streaming coverage of the motos gets underway at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET and will be available on demand shortly following the conclusion of the event.
NBC Sports Network will provide a tape-delayed broadcast of the second motos of both the 250 Class and 450 Class on Sunday, August 8, beginning at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.
The 2021 Washougal National signifies the championship’s anticipated return to one of the sport’s most scenic venues for the first time since the 2019 season, following a forced cancellation of last year’s event.
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook: @americanmotocross
- Instagram: @promotocross
- Twitter: @ProMotocross
- YouTube: AmericanMotocross