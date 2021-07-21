All Four Washougal National Motos Will Air Live on MAVTV

With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo kicking off this weekend, NBCSN won't be able to air the Washougal National's second motos until August 8th. So MAVTV, which airs the first motos of each Lucas Oil Pro Motocross round live, will also air second-moto coverage this weekend. That will make for four-straight hours of live coverage on the same channel this weekend. Viewers can also stream all four motos, and practice coverage, on Peacock. Details are below in a press release.

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—In conjunction with its partners at Lucas Oil, NBC Sports, and MAVTV Motorsports Network, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that live broadcast coverage of the MotoSport.com Washougal National, on July 24, will air exclusively on MAVTV. The seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will serve as a milestone moment in the sport’s broadcast history, as all four motos featuring the 450 Class and 250 Class will be showcased live, on one network, for the first time.

MAVTV is the exclusive home of live network coverage for the opening motos of all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, providing a total of 24 hours of programming that serves as a cornerstone of the Motorsports Network’s collection of live events. Due to scheduling conflicts surrounding broadcast coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, broadcast executives at NBC Sports, Lucas Oil, and MAVTV came together for the collective benefit of the sport of motocross and its fan base to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase the entirety of a Pro Motocross National on network television.