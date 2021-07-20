Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Spring Creek National, we highlight Justin Barcia sending it off the top of Mount Martin on a number of occasions while trying to hold onto the lead late in 450 moto one as well as another wild moment in the second moto. While none of these moments are true "saves" it does show how Barcia was pushing the pace at the front to take home the victory on the day.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

